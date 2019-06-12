Dr. Schlomo Schmuel & Sunset Foot Clinic: Schlomo Schmuel Proudly Announces the Winners of Scholarship Program for Post-Secondary Academic Achievement

Schlomo Schmuel, DPM is a Podiatrist and with nearly 27 years of experience as a specialized podiatric doctor, with the majority of his career being spent at his iconic Sunset Boulevard location which is adjacent to The Happy Foot/Sad Foot signage bordering Silver Lake and Echo Park. Schlomo Schmuel proudly recognizes the winners of his academic scholarship.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Podiatrist and business owner, Schlomo Schmuel is proud to announce the winners of the Dr. Schmuel's Scholarship program. The scholarship program is segmented into three (3) specific scholarships for three (3) individuals who excel academically and show both promise and initiative. Scholarships are awarded to individuals who are judged on a variety of criteria, including an academic standing of at least 2.50 on a 4.0 GPA scale, non-academic accomplishments, awards, volunteer efforts, personal statements, and recommendations both personally and academically based. Additionally, applicants were only eligible for candidacy with proof of enrollment or proof of acceptance of enrollment in a degree program at a four-year accredited college or university within the United States for the 2019-2020 academic calendar.

The purpose of the Schlomo Schmuel Scholarship Program is to foster and encourage the active pursuit of academic distinction at a post-secondary level. Dr. Schmuel believes that by providing students that possess interest in furthering their education that show initiative you can create a deeper appreciation for academics and inspire individuals to reach their full potential.

Schlomo Schmuel's Scholarship Program awards deserving applicants with a grand prize of $1,500 USD and two (2) runner-up prizes of $750 USD. The $1,500 USD grand prize has been awarded to Salar Sanati, for their outstanding academic standing and drive to succeed. The two $750 USD runner-up scholarships have been awarded to Vivek Kanpa, and Saffant Surma, for their excellence in academics and selfless volunteer experience.

About Schlomo Schmuel

Dr. Schlomo Schmuel, DPM is the founder and owner-operator of the Sunset Foot Clinics Dr. Schmuel opened the first of his multiple satellite Clinics 27 years ago in 1992 to offer routine foot care, Surgical treatments of the foot and ankle and to introduce California to cutting-edge minimally invasive foot surgery. Dr. Schmuel is a distinguished graduate of the Kent State University College of Podiatric.

