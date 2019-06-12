The positive market sentiment towards sustainable investments has allowed ÖKOWORLD (ÖWAG) to attract new capital and increase its assets under management (AUM) to €1.3bn at end-April 2019. This enabled it to keep its revenues broadly flat year on year, despite significantly lower performance fees. Every of its six funds reported a negative price performance in FY18, mainly on the back of the Q418 market drop. The YTD performance of funds is a healthy double-digit level, but values still hover around Q318 heights, limiting the perspectives for FY19 performance fees due to the high-water mark approach. ÖWAG's FY18 EPS was €0.50 following a 51% y-o-y decline, amplified by the lack of positive one-off effects in FY17.

