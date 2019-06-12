Cooperation agreement extends reach of AEVI's open and flexible app marketplace to Ingenico's large global base of acquirers and providers

AEVI, provider of next-generation acquiring services and Ingenico, global leader in seamless payment, today announced an agreement to have the AEVI App Marketplace supported on Ingenico's industry-leading payment and customer engagement platforms.

With this cooperation, Ingenico's global base of acquirer and solutions provider partners can access AEVI'svendor-agnostic, open and flexible marketplace of value-added apps and services to help their merchant customers run their businesses. AEVI's customers can now choose from a wide range of Ingenico devices to connect to the AEVI App Marketplace.

"Ingenico is committed to providing our partners with the platforms and tools to help their merchant customers build smarter businesses and exceed consumer expectations" said Luciano Cavazzana, EVP EMEA Banks & Acquirers, Ingenico Group. "We are proud to work on this exciting project with AEVI, which is showing the path to create an applications ecosystem for our customers."

The AEVI App Marketplace will firstly be available on Ingenico's Android-based Axium D7 and APOS products. The tablet-based Axium D7 and compact APOS provide flexible, mobile acceptance of any payment type at all points of customer interaction. The Android environment adds increased flexibility and agility for merchants, who can personalize their customers' experiences with innovative and easily launched apps from AEVI's entire app portfolio and more.

"AEVI greatly increases its reach through Ingenico's leadership in the payments industry." said Peter Spee, AEVI Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. "This will encourage next-generation acquirers to leverage the AEVI App Marketplace to spur merchant innovation and improve the consumer payment experience."

AEVI's open ecosystem provides merchant payment solution providers with unprecedented flexibility in tailoring hardware and solution suites for merchants. AEVI AppFlow, announced last year, standardizes and automates the integration and interoperability of apps in an open environment to deliver a better experience for merchants and consumers.

This agreement with Ingenico is part of the AEVI Enablement Program through which providers make their hardware compatible with the AEVI Platform including the App Marketplace. The program enables acquirers to provide tailored suites of apps and services on a choice of devices, including next generation payment devices and non-payment devices. The AEVI Enablement Program supports AEVI's vision to turn any endpoint into a point of interaction (POI) for merchants and their consumers. In addition to expanding AEVI's reach to acquirers and payment solution providers, this agreement also expands the distribution channel for app partners to reach merchants worldwide through the AEVI App Marketplace.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005054/en/

Contacts:

Amelie Arras

Amelie.arras@aevi.com

+49 52515323922