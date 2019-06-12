Los Angeles Auto Show Taps Electrify America CEO Giovanni Palazzo for AutoMobility LA's Advisory Board

Held in the Top EV Market in the U.S., LA Auto Show Deepens its Focus on Electrification

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) has appointed Giovanni Palazzo, CEO and President of Electrify America, a leader in DC fast charging for electric vehicles (EV), to serve on the advisory board for AutoMobility LA, the press and trade days that precede the consumer show.

Prior to leading Electrify America, Palazzo spent seven years working at Volkswagen AG, where he most recently served as the head of e-mobility strategy, leading all relevant group e-mobility activities on a global scale. Possessing a solid background in electric mobility and infrastructure and having held several key positions across sales, product, marketing and communications, Palazzo has a unique point of view that will be instrumental in shaping the show's increased EV-focused programming and content.

"Electric vehicles are on the verge of tremendous growth in the U.S. and with the next generation of EVs featuring faster charging speeds, we need to be focused on the development of a comprehensive, open and ultra-fast charging network," said Giovanni Palazzo, President and CEO of Electrify America. "I am delighted to join an advisory board that brings together mobility stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities the industry faces."

Comprised of a diverse mix of experts, AutoMobility LA's advisory board members reflect the rapidly-changing automotive industry. The members of the board provide valuable insight and assist in determining the direction of the show on an annual basis. AutoMobility LA will feature vehicle debuts, its signature hackathon, an automotive startup competition and its award-winning mobility conference - where experts from companies such as Amazon Alexa Auto, BMW Group, Google, Lyft, Panasonic, Volvo and Waymo have taken the stage.

"The addition of Giovanni to AutoMobility LA's advisory board is significant as electrification continues to transform the automotive industry," said Lisa Kaz, CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "Electrification is not just a trend, but a key pillar of how we as consumers get from point A to B in the future."

Palazzo's appointment comes on the heels of several additions to AutoMobility LA's advisory board. New members include Danny Stillion, partner and executive design director at IDEO; Kerry Lebel, head of marketing for Amazon Alexa Automotive; Manny Lopez, lead analyst of the Mobility Group at General Motors; and Mike Dosenbach, Digital Hub lead and senior engineering manager at Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Inc. (MBRDNA).

AutoMobility LA will bring industry and media professionals together November 18-21 and LA Auto Show will welcome the general public from November 22 to December 1 at the LA Convention Center.

For more information about AutoMobility LA and its advisory board, visit automobilityla.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

