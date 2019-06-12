Target Circle and TapHeaven have announced today the merger of their business operations to offer mobile marketers the first UA automation platform, powered by AI and focused on everything outside of social and search. Target Circle will acquire TapHeaven assets, people and customer contracts and the merged business will operate under the Target Circle brand. TapHeaven's CEO, Chris Hoyt will join Target Circle as Chief Growth Officer, along with Brian Krebs as CIO and Jeremy Jones as Chief of User Experience.

Founded in 2014, TapHeaven's user acquisition technology enables marketers to seamlessly manage data-driven insights, guidance, automation, control, and performance. Its industry-first user acquisition platform (UA Command Center) helps customers grappling with significant wasted ad spend, heavy resource requirements, slow and manual execution, low transparency, and poor ROAS (Return On Ad Spend) by transforming their mobile advertising approach through intelligent, transparent, and easy-to-use technology. Target Circle takes its clients' data seriously and we do our best to ensure that we are compliant with the latest privacy and security regulations including GDPR.

"TapHeaven offers an exciting opportunity for Target Circle to strengthen and expand its technology in the automation of advertising and fraud prevention and resolution," said Heiko Hildebrandt, founder and CEO of Target Circle. "With their advanced technology and a solid client list, the acquisition of TapHeaven supports Target Circle's global strategy to lead the market and enable our customers to succeed via a single data-driven SaaS platform to manage all of their advertising needs."

"Target Circle's acquisition of TapHeaven provides a major growth opportunity for both our businesses through an extended platform offering for our clients," said Chris Hoyt, Chief Growth Officer for Target Circle. "As organizations begin their transition to a truly unified advertising solution, we will be best positioned to support them on that journey."

Target Circle's UA Command Center delivers UA automation and intelligence via a SaaS model making it affordable for companies of all sizes to attain a competitive advantage even with lean UA teams. With its granular optimizations down to the source-level, unprecedented LTV predictions and easy automation of manual UA tasks, it is an obvious choice for any UA team looking to scale profitably.

About Target Circle

Founded in 2014, Target Circle is the leading ad technology company for the performance industry. Our mission is to significantly elevate UA performance by leveraging automation and machine learning. The latest product release, UA Command Center and the merger with US-based TapHeaven marks the next growth phase of the company to deliver best in class products and services at a global scale. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company leads the field in delivering quality fraud-free ad traffic across its aggregated marketplace of more than 450 ad channels, eliminating wasted time and ad spend for their customers. A recipient of the prestigious BIA award for 2019, Target Circle has presence in New York, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Berlin. To learn more about Target Circle visit www.targetcircle.com.

