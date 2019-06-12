Global Cannabis Innovators Corp. Acquires Majority Interest in Zitronic Hemplements AG

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Global Cannabis Innovators Corp. (GCI Corp.) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for majority interest in Switzerland-based, Zitronic Hemplements AG.

"This acquisition provides GCI Corp. with a foothold into the Switzerland and EU markets with a partner who has expertise in both cultivation and genetics", Sean Conacher, CEO and Founder of GCI Corp. states.

Zitronic specializes in the cultivation and production of certified organic hemp products. Founders Jan Hug and Dario Tobler, both master growers and thought-leaders in genetics, have the distinction of being first-to-market in Switzerland with certified organic, hemp-derived CBD. Their strains have won recognition and awards throughout Europe, most recently at the CannaSwiss Cup, 2018/2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zitronic into our global team and are pleased that founders Jan and Dario are staying on as minority shareholders to lead the company with excellence, as they have in the past", continues Conacher.

With cultivation, production and distribution firmly established in Switzerland, GCI Corp. sees huge growth potential as it enters into the European market.

About GCI Corp.

Toronto-based Global Cannabis Innovators Corp. (GCI Corp.) has built trust, credibility and revenue through its award-winning retail outlets and B2B operations for close to 25 years. With deep expertise in finance, marketing, branding and tax law, and access to Canadian capital markets, GCI Corp. is committed to elevating the cannabis industry by building a high-performing and diverse portfolio of companies.

About Zitronic Switzerland

Zitronic Switzerland is an industrial research and development company that specializes exclusively in the cultivation and production of certified organic hemp products. Our core competencies include not only the cultivation and production of high-quality, certified organic ingredients and semi-finished products, but also the development and marketing of novel, lifestyle goods, foods, and care products containing cannabis.

