Findit, Inc.: Findit App Rolls Out Updates That Now Include Additional Fields in About Section and Messaging Notifications

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com the social networking content management platform announces rollout of new features on the Findit App available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Members on Findit that use the Findit App to post Right Now Status Updates on the go now have the option of including additional information about themselves in the About Section. This is a great way to let friends and followers have a better idea of the most commonly asked questions to people when introductions begin.

Now, members can include personal details about themselves, if they choose to, that include the following. In addition to the list below, Findit has also added messaging between members and notifications when someone sends you a message, likes a post by clicking on the peace sign, and when they leave comments. The notifications appear at the top of the App screen and is an icon of a bell. Members can click on each notification that links to the post someone liked or commented on.

Gender

Hometown

Current City

Other Places Lived

Work Place

Occupation

Employment

Professional Skills

Education

High School

Year of High School Graduation

College

Year of College Graduation

Languages

Religious Views

Political Views

Favorite Quotes

Birthday

Age Range

Interested In

Family Members

Life Events

Marital Status

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIIP4h8BOrQ

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "As we continue to roll out new features the interaction between members will likely increase. We believe this will increase the number of requests members have when they are on the App. The more requests members make while on the App the more ad impressions we serve up. This is an important piece of our revenue stream inside of the App."

What separates Findit from other social platforms is the ability to browse the App and the website without logging in. This means that search engines can do the same. This results in posts from members getting indexed in Findit search along with Google, Yahoo and Bing.

For many businesses and individuals, getting indexed in search engines is a high priority that is often a big challenge. Posting to Findit on a regular basis status updates that can include content, pictures, video and a link back to where a member wants to drive traffic increases the odds of getting additional indexing from each post that is done. As a result of posts done on Findit, members can also see an increase in traffic to where they are linking to along with an improvement on where those pages index in search engines.

Members also benefit from the ease of sharing their Right Now status updates to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp as well as text and email. Visitors to the site via the App or Desktop Version are also able to share these status updates without ever having to create an account or sign in.

The Findit App is currently available to download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Download the Findit App on Google Play Store

Download the Findit App on the Apple App Store

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

