Call Center AI Market Worth $2,800 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Call Center AI Market by Component (Compute Platforms, Solutions, and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Call Center AI Market size is expected to grow from USD 800 million in 2019 to USD 2,800 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2019-2024.

Increasing use of AI by organizations to offer enhanced customer support services, growing customer engagement through social media platforms, and increasing data generation by organizations are the factors bolstering the Call Center AI Market growth. Increasing use of AI and ML and adding value to call center AI offerings through integration of gesture recognition capabilities would provide opportunities for vendors in the Call Center AI Market.

Compute platforms segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Developers use conversational compute platforms to build chatbots, conversational interfaces, and virtual assistants as per the need of their organizations. These platforms comprise various modules of software tools, which can be integrated with third-party interfaces, such as messaging platforms, social media, SMS, and website chat. The platforms can create a detailed analysis of the chat logs in real time to provide feedback for the conversation, improve and maintain the system, and deliver actionable insights to businesses.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The US and Canada are contributing to the growth of the Call Center AI Market in North America. Organizations, especially in the US, have leveraged AI, ML, and deep learning technologies as a part of their ongoing business process to stay ahead in the market. The US and Canada also have well-established economies, which enable call center AI vendors to invest in new technologies.

Major vendors in the Call Center AI Market include IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP (US), Oracle (US), Nuance (US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Avaya (US), Haptik (India), EdgeVerve (India), NICE inContact (US), Avaamo (US), Kore.ai (India), Inbenta (US), Rulai (US), Creative Virtual (UK), Pypestream (US), Conversica (US), Talkdesk (US), and Zendesk (US).

