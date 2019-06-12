Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced it will showcase its most recent aerospace and defense innovations at the 53rd International Paris Air Show in Booth B40 in Hall 3 from June 17 to 20, 2019. To learn more about the Cadence activities at the International Paris Air Show, visit www.cadence.com/go/ParisAirShow2019.

At the event, Frank Schirrmeister, product management group director for Cadence is scheduled to deliver a workshop titled, "Systems of Systems Verification and Digital Twins for Aerospace Applications," on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. on the Launch Pad, Booth B79 in Hall 3. The presentation will outline system design and verification techniques including simulation, emulation and prototyping to reduce product cycle times and enable early software development.

Attendees who visit the Cadence booth will be introduced to the Cadence aerospace and defense solutions and the latest tools, methodologies and support needed for first-pass silicon success for mission-critical systems. Cadence subject matter experts will be available in the booth to discuss advanced aerospace system development, AI/ML processor IP, system verification, emulation and prototyping. More information about the Cadence aerospace and defense offerings and its presence at the International Paris Air Show is available on the Cadence Breakfast Bytes blog at www.cadence.com/go/CadenceAeroDef.

WHEN: The International Paris Air Show is scheduled for June 17-20, 2019.

WHERE: Le Bourget, Paris, France. Cadence is located in Booth B40 in Hall 3.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company's Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products-from chips to boards to systems-in mobile, consumer, cloud data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005171/en/

Contacts:

Cadence Newsroom

408-944-7039

newsroom@cadence.com