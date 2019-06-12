LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Outcome of AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

London & Associated Properties PLC ("the Company") ("LAP")

Outcome of AGM

LAP announces, following the Company's 79th Annual General Meeting held today at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-9 and Special Resolutions 10-12 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-9 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 11 and 12 were passed as special resolutions. Special Resolution 10, was not passed.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %



(2) VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED

(3) VOTES

WITHHELD (1) 1- To receive the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' reports on those accounts. 60,592,714 94.05 3,832,909 5.95 64,425,623 75.31 2,210,000 2- To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2018. 48,551,587 72.91 18,042,758 27.09 66,594,345 77.85 41,952 3- To approve a final dividend of 0.18pence per share. 64,408,045 99.94 37,507 0.06 64,445,552 75.34 2,204,797 4- To re-elect as a director Sir Michael Heller 48,617,100 73.03 17,955,523 26.97 66,572,623 77.82 63,674 5- To re-elect as a director Mr Howard Goldring 48,621,346 73.03 17,956,487 26.97 66,577,833 77.83 58,464 6- To elect as a director Mr Jonathan Mintz 56,852,169 88.08 7,696,813 11.92 64,548,982 75.46 2,101,352 7- To reappoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors. 56,793,139 85.34 9,759,719 14.66 66,552,858 77.80 82,750 8- To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 62,370,821 99.88 77,292 0.12 62,448,113 73.00 4,202,236 9- To authorise the directors to allot shares and rights to subscribe for shares. 48,684,313 73.13 17,886,052 26.87 66,570,365 77.82 20,243 10- To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 48,660,013 73.08 17,922,991 26.92 66,583,004 77.84 53,293 11- To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 56,843,295 85.32 9,781,632 14.68 66,624,927 77.88 10,681 12- To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company (other than annual general meetings) on

14 clear days' notice. 56,823,063 85.29 9,800,714 14.71 66,623,777 77.88 11,831

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,324,514 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,324,514.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

