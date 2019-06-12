LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Outcome of AGM
London, June 12
12 June 2019
London & Associated Properties PLC ("the Company") ("LAP")
Outcome of AGM
LAP announces, following the Company's 79th Annual General Meeting held today at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.
On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-9 and Special Resolutions 10-12 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-9 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 11 and 12 were passed as special resolutions. Special Resolution 10, was not passed.
Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.
|Resolution
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
(2)
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
(3)
|VOTES
WITHHELD (1)
|1- To receive the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' reports on those accounts.
|60,592,714
|94.05
|3,832,909
|5.95
|64,425,623
|75.31
|2,210,000
|2- To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2018.
|48,551,587
|72.91
|18,042,758
|27.09
|66,594,345
|77.85
|41,952
|3- To approve a final dividend of 0.18pence per share.
|64,408,045
|99.94
|37,507
|0.06
|64,445,552
|75.34
|2,204,797
|4- To re-elect as a director Sir Michael Heller
|48,617,100
|73.03
|17,955,523
|26.97
|66,572,623
|77.82
|63,674
|5- To re-elect as a director Mr Howard Goldring
|48,621,346
|73.03
|17,956,487
|26.97
|66,577,833
|77.83
|58,464
|6- To elect as a director Mr Jonathan Mintz
|56,852,169
|88.08
|7,696,813
|11.92
|64,548,982
|75.46
|2,101,352
|7- To reappoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors.
|56,793,139
|85.34
|9,759,719
|14.66
|66,552,858
|77.80
|82,750
|8- To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.
|62,370,821
|99.88
|77,292
|0.12
|62,448,113
|73.00
|4,202,236
|9- To authorise the directors to allot shares and rights to subscribe for shares.
|48,684,313
|73.13
|17,886,052
|26.87
|66,570,365
|77.82
|20,243
|10- To empower the directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.
|48,660,013
|73.08
|17,922,991
|26.92
|66,583,004
|77.84
|53,293
|11- To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares.
|56,843,295
|85.32
|9,781,632
|14.68
|66,624,927
|77.88
|10,681
|12- To authorise the calling of general meetings of the Company (other than annual general meetings) on
14 clear days' notice.
|56,823,063
|85.29
|9,800,714
|14.71
|66,623,777
|77.88
|11,831
1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.
3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,324,514 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,324,514.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.
12 June 2019
