Vaisala Group: Vaisala Merits Five Suppliers with Vaisala Supplier Awards

May 12, 2019

Vaisala Merits Five Suppliers with Vaisala Supplier Awards

Vaisala, a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements, organized a two-day Supplier Day 2019 event for its strategic and preferred suppliers, under the theme Winning Together in a Changing World. The event culminated in Vaisala awarding five suppliers with the 2019 Supplier Awards in six categories: DHL Express Finland, Enics, PakkausÖhman, Plastoco, and Scanfil - with Plastoco winning awards in two categories.

Suppliers are an integral and important part of Vaisala's business: only through smooth and working collaboration as well as integrated product development is it possible to achieve the best possible results. To engage its suppliers, Vaisala organized Supplier Day on June 11-12, 2019. The event was the second of its kind, with the previous having taken place in 2017. The theme of this year's event was Winning Together in a Changing World - with Reliability, Time to Market, and LEAN.

"In 2019, we organize Vaisala Supplier Day for the second time to set the strategic course for the collaboration and direct the important work of our suppliers. Vaisala's mission is to provide Observations for a Better World, and we would not be able to do that without the great commitment of our suppliers: in today's fast-paced world, collaboration is increasingly important," describes Kjell Forsén, President & CEO, Vaisala.

On June 11, Vaisala organized a Supplier Fair at its Head Office in Vantaa, Finland, where suppliers had the chance to introduce their products and services as well as give presentations. The Supplier Day on June 12 presented a variety of inspiring speakers from Vaisala as well as starred the guest keynote speaker: Thomas Johnsen, Professor of Purchasing and Supply Management, Audencia Business School. The whole event culminated in the award ceremony of 2019 Vaisala Supplier Awards.

Supplier Awards to Honor Well-Performing Suppliers

The Supplier Awards were given out for the second time to merit the best-performing suppliers that help Vaisala drive excellence in high-mix, low-volume business as well as correspond with Vaisala's values and requirements. Five suppliers were honored with awards in six categories: collaboration, delivery, early supplier involvement, services, sustainability, and quality. The award recipients were selected based on their great performance in their respective categories during 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, with comments and input from R&D, purchasing and supplier quality teams. Based on this data, the final winners were selected among Vaisala Sourcing Management Group.

"Reaching our objectives in a changing world requires speed, agile team work, as well as reliable relationships. Great supplier relations are vital for Vaisala, which is why we wanted to enhance collaboration in the event and acknowledge those suppliers who correspond with our requirements," explains Tuukka Farin, Head of Strategic Sourcing, Vaisala.

The 2019 Vaisala Supplier Awards Winners Are:

Collaboration: Plastoco

Plastoco manufactures injection molded plastics, providing Vaisala with the molded plastics parts used in several of the products. To get the very best result, it is crucial to collaborate early on in the product development process to ensure the optimal mold and design. Plastoco's customer service is great, and their performance in the area of collaboration is consistent, enabled by excellent communication and flexibility. Furthermore, Plastoco shows commitment to continuous improvement.

Delivery: Scanfil

Scanfil is a contract manufacturer and system supplier for electronics, providing Vaisala with electronic manufacturing, such as electronic component boards, and mechanics services, such as sheet metal parts, and product assembly. Their delivery service has performed excellently and also improved greatly, especially on the site in Pärnu, Estonia. They respond quickly to enquiries and deliver goods as agreed.

"It is a true honor to receive the 2019 Vaisala Delivery Supplier Award. Vaisala is great partner with a sustainable mission. We look forward to future collaboration as well as strive to keep up our delivery performance also in the years to come," says Timo Sonninen, Vice President, Sales at Scanfil.

Early Supplier Involvement: Plastoco

In addition to the Collaboration Award, Plastoco is similarly the winner in the area of Early Supplier Involvement as well. Plastoco has provided excellent support in new product development. They show true desire to understand Vaisala product requirements, proposing alternative solutions that improve product design and performance.

"We are extremely proud to receive the 2019 Vaisala Supplier Awards also this year. Early involvement in Vaisala's product development is a key factor for superior collaboration that is prominent in our cooperation. We are happy to continue on the path of improvement and collaboration with Vaisala," says Mats Baarman, Managing Director of Plastoco.

Services: DHL Express Finland

DHL Express is a leading global logistics company, delivering Vaisala shipments to 8,800 consignees in over 150 countries, DHL Express delivers supplier materials to Vaisala and ships Vaisala's products to customers around the world. On-time delivery is a highly important factor for Vaisala's business, and DHL Express Finland continues to excel in a complex and fragmented environment year after year. They have great customer service and demonstrate sincere effort in developing cooperation.

Sustainability: Enics

Enics provides electronics manufacturing services, providing the component boards used in Vaisala's measurement products, in addition to which they do assemblies for Vaisala. Enics has demonstrated corporate commitment to sustainability through values and actions, combined with consistently high performance in the area of sustainability with respect to Vaisala's economic, social, and environmental requirements.

Quality: PakkausÖhman

PakkausÖhman provides Vaisala with packaging goods, in needed materials and sizes, with relevant information, as well as according to Vaisala's brand image. PakkausÖhman communicates openly and timely on quality-related topics, and their actual quality performance lies on a very good level, with continuous improvements and a new LEAN program to enhance performance.

