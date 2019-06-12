Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Special Meeting of Giga Metals Corporation (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Issuer") held on June 11, 2019:

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 10,797,979 Shares, Against: 37,810 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld Lyle Davis 10,729,179 36,610 Mark Jarvis 10,573,507 192,282 Martin Vydra 10,729,179 36,610 Robert Morris 10,729,179 29,560 Anthony Milewski 10,719,229 46,560





3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 10,738,239 Shares, Withheld: 27,500 Shares), Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 10,572,007 Shares, Against: 193,782 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Other Business

By vote of proxy (For: 10,563,067 Shares, Against: 202,722).

