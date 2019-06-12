SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the supplier relationship management benefits

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005689/en/

Supplier Relationship Management Benefits. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing reliance on suppliers in terms of innovative power and security of supply has made it vital for companies to look for innovative ways to improve the relationship with suppliers. Supplier relationship management is one approach to identify and engage with the right stakeholders, drive effective communication, and align strategic objectives. It also consists of collaborative and relationship building activities targeted at the most strategic and critical supply partners who can deliver great value to organizations.

At SpendEdge, we understand the importance of supplier relationship management. Therefore, we have compiled a list of supplier relationship management benefits that companies can reap by implementing effective supplier relationship management strategies.

Improving supplier relationship is critical for companies to increase process efficiency and reduce costs. Request a free demo to know how our experts can provide you with insights to improve supplier relationships.

Supplier Relationship Management Benefits:

Benefit 1: Improves Efficiency

By implementing supplier relationships management strategies, suppliers gain a comprehensive overview of the business they are collaborating with. This helps them to address delays in the supply chain and improve the efficiency of businesses.

Benefit 2: Minimizes Cost

Building a long-term relationship with suppliers helps companies to eliminate the costs involved in engaging with new suppliers. In addition, developing mutually beneficial relationships enables companies to evaluate the performance of suppliers, reduce delays, and quality issues.

Wondering how you can reduce costs by improving supplier relationships? Request a free proposal to gain complimentary access to our solution portfolio.

Benefit 3: Mitigates Supplier Risks

As supply chains become complex, the possibility of detrimental supplier risks increases. Supplier relationship management helps businesses to reduce the possibilities of such risks by assessing the impact of supplier risks and proactively devising risk mitigation strategies.

To know more about supplier relationship management benefits, get in touch with our analysts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005689/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us