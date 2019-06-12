Regulatory News:

AKKA Group (Paris:AKA), a global engineering and R&D services leader in the aerospace and wider mobility sectors, presents its unique blend of technology and digital expertise for the aerospace sector at the 2019 Paris Air Show (Chalet 295-B): "Link Fly".

In 2017, AKKA Research, the Group's collaborative innovation lab, presented the early studies of its "Link Fly" concept-aircraft. Engineering studies have continued since and the Group has brought this concept to life in the form of a flying prototype presented at the 2019 edition of the Paris Airshow.

The recent history of flight has predominantly focused on the aircraft itself, by optimizing performance, passenger experience, safety and operating costs. More than merely a disruptive aircraft design, the "Link Fly" prototype addresses several air-mobility challenges of a not-so-distant future: dramatic increase in air traffic, subsequent airport infrastructure saturation, passenger experience, safety and environmental issues.

The "Link Fly" design is all about multimodality. With its detachable cabin and separate carrier, it also addresses airport and in-city infrastructure aspects. By implementing those key innovations, the Link & Fly will:

Increase the number of rotations for airlines AKKA estimates the rotation time for the Link Fly of 20 minutes, instead of 50 minutes today for single-aisle medium-haul aircraft;

Reduce ground time and optimize costs;

Reduce congestion in- and around airports;

Facilitate and improve cabin maintenance;

Optimize hangar storage space and airport ground operations.

"With the "Link Fly", AKKA demonstrates its ability to deliver a flying prototype of a radically new aircraft design in just nine months. As in 2011 with our autonomous vehicle, the Link Go, the Link Fly is not just about building a disruptive platform, it is about deploying innovative technologies to address business challenges and how innovation can provide a concrete solution to relieve traffic congestion in the world's airports, which will reach their saturation point by 2030", comments Jean-Franck Ricci, Group Managing Director of AKKA Technologies.

AKKA experts are present on Chalet 295, line B, available for "Link Fly" demonstrations and will participate to several conferences.

The Link Fly will also be the center piece on June 20th, when company managers and recruiters will gather future talents from all sectors and show them AKKA's concrete solutions. Those candidates will have the opportunity to exchange with experts, discover projects and conduct interviews with managers and recruiters on site.

ABOUT AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.). Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

