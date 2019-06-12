Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latestcustomer segmentation analysis for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to create targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to capture customers' attention. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis helped the retail company to increase sales conversion and reduce customer churn rate by 23%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005705/en/

Customer segmentation analysis for a retail company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the evolving customer needs and expectations, creating personalized marketing campaigns and devising value maximization strategies have become imperative for retail companies to improve brand loyalty and customer engagement. This necessitates retail companies to leverage customer segmentation analysis to efficiently segment their customer base and target lucrative customer groups. Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis solutions have helped many retail giants to identify the most profitable customer segments and efficiently engage with target customers to boost profitability.

Focusing on the lucrative customer segment helps businesses generate more sales and revenue. But, this becomes difficult without an appropriate customer segmentation strategy. Request a free brochure to gain more insights into our services portfolio and learn the benefits of leveraging Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis.

The business challenge The client is a retail company based out of North America. The client faced challenges in identifying lucrative customer segments to promote their product offerings. Also, the client faced difficulties in identifying the needs and demands of their target customers. With Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis, the client wanted to create customized marketing and advertising strategies to capture customer's attention and successfully promote their products in the North American market. Also, with Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis, the client wanted to categorize their customers into various group and efficiently engage with them.

We offer customized solutions that will help retail companies to magnify their competitive advantage by efficiently targeting profitable customer segments and enhancing sales. Request a free proposal to know how our solution will help your business.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research segregated the client's customers into various group. The factors such as their spend, frequency of purchase, geography, and channels of purchase were taken into consideration while categorizing the customer segment. With Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis, the client was able to gain comprehensive insights into their customers and their requirements. Also, categorizing customers with similar characteristics together helped the client to create personalized marketing campaigns. Furthermore, with Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis, the retail company was able to increase competitiveness and reduce churn rate by 23%.

Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis helped the client to:

Dynamically adapt to evolving customer demands and requirements

Build a loyal customer base and enhance sales

Wondering how your business can benefit from our customer segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

Making strategic business decision and boosting revenue

Increasing customer engagement and building brand loyalty

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our customer segmentation analysis can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005705/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us