Claranova's (Paris:CLA) Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Club Laffitte, Paris. The 176 shareholders present and represented held a total of 99,666,207 shares, representing an attendance rate of 25.27%.

The two resolutions proposed, concerning the conversion of the Company's legal form to a European Company and a reverse stock split (1 new share for 10 existing shares), were unanimously adopted by voting rights present and represented.

Following the General Shareholders' Meeting, Pierre Cesarini, CEO of Claranova, said: "The adoption of these resolutions is a turning point for our Group's future. The legal form of a European Company will enable us to clearly display our global ambition and the reverse stock split will help reduce share volatility while improving institutional investors' perception. I warmly thank all our shareholders for their mobilization, confidence and support

The terms of the reverse stock split will be set shortly by Claranova's Board of Directors and published in the French Journal of Mandatory Legal Announcements (BALO).

Full details of votes cast can be found on the Claranova group website: www.claranova.com

Next Claranova group events:

2018-2019 annual revenue: August 7, 2019

2018-2019 annual results: October 1, 2019

About Claranova:

A truly global Internet and mobile player, Claranova reported revenue of nearly €140 million in the first-half of 2018-2019, generated over 90% internationally. Claranova has focused since its creation on four specific areas of expertise: understanding major technology domains; ability to define a strategic vision around innovative concepts; implementing innovative business models; and finally strong global execution capacity at all levels of the Company, including research and development, digital marketing, sales, partnerships and finance. Its businesses are:

Avanquest: a specialist in monetizing Internet traffic. Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible;

PlanetArt: a world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and Photobook apps the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

myDevices: a global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings.

For more information on the Claranova Group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker: CLA

ISIN: FR0004026714

www.claranova.com

