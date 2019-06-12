Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announces that Mallya has obtained the CE 0459 mark as medical device class IIb.

Mallya is a smart sensor that turns conventional insulin pens into connected devices. Mallya records the key treatment information (selected dose, date and time of injection) and sends it to a dedicated mobile application. The app also allows the patient user to view a summary report of doses injected over a period of time (up to 90 days). This device allows an automatic recording of the doses injected with the highest accuracy, removing the need of manual logbooks. Mallya fits perfectly with new usages of patients using Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems or Connected Blood glucose systems.

Today, Mallya is the only device available in its category to be labeled CE medical device, class IIb. The main benefits it offers to patients and health professionals are:

A patented concept, a device tested in several studies,

- Ease of installation and use does not disturb the usual use of the pen,

- Reliability of information collected and transmitted to the mobile app.

Mallya will be rolled out this fall, supported by BIOCORP commercial partners.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including MallyaTM, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005727/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP

Jacques Gardette

CEO

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

Éric Dessertenne

Chief Operating Officer

Sylvaine DessardMarketing Communication Director

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85