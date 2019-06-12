Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet 12.06.2019 / 18:30 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Pressemitteilung Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet Altdorf, 12. Juni 2019 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt, dass ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), ein Umschuldungspaket im Umfang von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet hat. Damit wird die Bilanz gestärkt und zusätzliche Flexibilität in der Umsetzung der Projekte geschaffen. Die Vereinbarung sieht die sofortige Barzahlung von CHF 19.5 Millionen von insgesamt CHF 38.9 Millionen vor, der Restbetrag ist bis Ende Juni 2019 fällig. Die Kreditgeber von ODE haben sich darauf geeinigt, die Zinsmarge auf den Fremdwährungsschulden um 100 Basispunkte zu reduzieren. Dies wird die gewichteten durchschnittlichen Fremdkapitalkosten von 9.0% auf 8.1% verringern und zu Einsparungen in Höhe von CHF 4 Millionen (EGP 70 Millionen) an Zinszahlungen im Jahr 2019 sowie von insgesamt CHF 19 Millionen (EGP 320 Millionen) über einen Zeitraum von 6 Jahren (2019-2024) führen. Die Umschuldungsbedingungen beinhalten zudem eine Anpassung des Fälligkeitsplans für die Restschuldrückzahlung an das Cashflow-Generierungsprofil von ODE und räumen so mehr Zeit ein, ohne die Endfälligkeiten der Kredite zu verändern, weil erst in den letzten Jahren rund 50% der gesamten Schulden zurückgezahlt werden müssen. *Wechselkurse per 31. Mai 2019 Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. 