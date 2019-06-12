Regulatory News:

The Mediawan media group (Paris:MDW), Europe's leading producer of films and animated series with its On kids family animation studio, has confirmed its position as the leading producer of animated content in France, according to the 2018 Animation Market report by the French National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image:

Method Animation , the On kids family studio label, is once again ranked first among animated content producers over the period 2014-2018 and remains well in the lead with 151 hours of programmes produced.

The Mediawan group's animation division has maintained its growth rate in 2018 with the series Arthur and the Minimoys (Storia Productions) and the release of the second and third seasons of Miraculous, as well as Zak Storm, Robin Hood season two and Denver (On kids family).

There are still many projects planned for 2019, including new releases such as Power Players and Playmobil: The Movie as well as a collaboration with the world-famous author and illustrator Joann Sfar, which will be initiated with the release of the Little Vampire movie based on his internationally successful comic.

"Looking beyond the figures, this ranking highlights our teams' constant efforts to continue successfully exporting our animated series around the world. The Mediawan group's contribution and support help us to maintain this momentum and our leading position while also opening up new opportunities for us. As a result, we will be able to venture into other creative spheres by expanding our content, our formats and our targets, especially with the recruitment of new talents, as seen in our recent collaboration with Joann Sfar."

Aton Soumache, Chairman of On kids family

About On kids family

Co-founded by Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam and Thierry Pasquet, On kids family is an independent European studio and major global player in the production of animated content for children and families, mainly TV series and international movies. With almost 500 employees in Paris, Montreal, Los Angeles, Hyderabad and Luxembourg, On kids family brings together global authors and partners in order to develop brands using different formats such as animated series and movies, licensing and merchandising, and digital platforms and contents. The Group mixes innovation, technology and international talents to create wonderful fairy tales for children and families with numerous productions such as The Little Prince (Le Petit Prince), Miraculous, Little Nicholas (Le Petit Nicolas) and Robin Hood (Robin des Bois), which have attracted record audiences and become major international hits. On kids family has just finished producing its next animated blockbuster, Playmobil: The Movie by Lino Di Salvo, in its Montreal studio. The first movie of an international franchise, it is scheduled for global release in 2019 and on 7 August 2019 in France (Pathé Distribution). Following a strategic merger, On kids family joined the Mediawan group in June 2018. Find out more about On kids family: www.onkidsandfamily.com

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Mediawan, an independent European audiovisual content platform, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

