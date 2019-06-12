Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it will host the 38th annual Government-Business Forum on August 14, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. The Forum provides a platform to highlight perceived impediments to capital formation, culminating in recommendations for government and private action to improve the environment for small businesses. The Forum will be hosted in partnership with the Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

This is the first year that the newly established Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation (OASB) will coordinate the annual Forum. "We are looking forward to this important event where market participants provide invaluable feedback on ways to improve the small business capital formation landscape," said SEC Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation Martha Legg Miller.

"Hosting the Forum this year in the heart of the Silicon Prairie is a great continuation of reaching out to, and hearing directly from, small businesses and their investors from across the country," said Chairman Jay Clayton.

The Forum will begin at 9 a.m. Central Time and will be free and open to the public. It will be held in the Hixson-Lied Auditorium on the campus of Creighton University. As in past years, the format of the Forum will include a live webcast informational morning session followed by an afternoon working session where participants will formulate specific policy recommendations in groups. The afternoon breakout group sessions will not be webcast but will be accessible by teleconference for those not attending in person. Anyone wishing to participate in a breakout group either in person or by teleconference must register online by August 9.

Information on the Forum full agenda, including the panel topics and breakout sessions, will be announced in the coming weeks and will be available on the Forum website.

Members of the public are invited to suggest topics to be discussed at the Forum through the registration form or by contacting OASB at Events_OASB@sec.gov.

Following the Forum, Ms. Miller will provide remarks to entrepreneurs as a featured speaker at the Maha Discovery Conference on August 15.