Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Algodon Fine Wines Rolls Out its Award-Winning Portfolio of Malbec Wines at Sunset Corners in Miami, Florida

Dade County Retailer Now Features Algodon's Portfolio of Malbec Wines and Announces Upcoming Launch Event in June

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Algodon Fine Wines (OTCQB: VINO), a premium wine brand from the San Rafael, Mendoza wine region of Argentina, has continued its U.S. rollout of premium Malbec and Malbec based wines with Sunset Corners, a leading wine and spirits merchant, who brings Algodon's portfolio of award-winning Malbec wines to Miami, Florida.

Algodon Fine Wines will host a special wine event at Sunset Corners' store at 8701 SW 72nd Street in Miami, Florida to celebrate the launch on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. In conjunction with the launch of Algodon Fine Wines with Sunset Corners, the store is offering a special introductory sale on Algodon's wines for a limited time. For more information and to order your favorite Algodon Fine Wines, please visit https://sunsetcorners.com.

Sunset Corners has been serving the Dade County area since 1954, and has been recognized by the Miami New Times as the "Best Liquor Store in Miami and by Marketwatch Magazine as Retailer of the Year.

"We are excited to see our wines now available in Dade County, and we are proud to be featured at the well-respected Sunset Corners," said Scott Mathis, Algodon's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We look forward to working with their experienced team to continue the roll-out of our award-winning portfolio in Miami."

"We are pleased to include Algodon's exceptional portfolio of Fine Malbec Wines and blends at our stores." said Michael Bittel, Sunset Corner's Co-Owner. "We believe Algodon's combination of premium quality and great value to be a great fit for our loyal clients whom we cherish."

Algodon Fine Wines, founded in 2007 and with vineyards dating back to 1946, is one of the most exciting and dynamic wine brands emerging from Argentina. Located in San Rafael, Mendoza, Algodon produces a full range of premium wines from land holdings that include noted parcels of pre-phylloxera vineyards dating back to the 1940s.

Algodon's premium wines have received a number of top awards and ratings from the world's foremost tasting competitions including Gold Medals from the prestigious Global Masters Wine Competition, comprised of master sommeliers.

Algodon's Black Label Reserves represent the best selection from Algodon with 100% microvinified blends whose low yield produces full concentration of fruit and flavor.

Algodon's complete portfolio of fine wines is currently available in distinguished wine bars, wine shops, restaurants and hotels in Buenos Aires, Mendoza Germany, Switzerland, Guernsey, U.K., the Netherlands and the United States.

About Sunset Corners

In December of 1954, Bernie and Rosalind Rudnick purchased a small package store on the corner of Sunset Drive and Galloway Road in what was then called unincorporated Dade County. The site they purchased had a gasoline station, a sandwich shop, a small liquor store and a bar with a sawdust floor. In front of the shop were hitching posts where farmers would tie up their horses and come to a walk up window to purchase a half pint of whiskey. All around the shop was acre after acre of farming land. Ten years later, in 1964, the Rudnicks made their first significant improvements to the property, significantly expanding the property to include the Hex Bar and Lounge and South Florida's first self service package store. It was around this time that a client came into the shop and asked Bernie to order him a case Chateau Haut Brion. Not knowing anything about wine, he looked for the name in an ordering book of alcoholic beverages available in South Florida. Finding the wine, he ordered it. When the client came into the shop to pick up his wine, he pointed out to Bernie that he had gotten the wrong wine. Rather than Haut Brion, Bernie had purchased La Mission Haut Brion. Realizing his error, Bernie decided to learn about wine and hire a wine expert. And thus, Sunset Corners went into the wine business. In 1985, Sunset Corners closed the Hex Bar and Lounge and doubled the size of the shop, then adding the cheese department. Bernie and Ros Rudnick passed away leaving their legacy, Sunset Corners in the hands of their grandsons, Larry Solomon and Michael Bittel. Sunset Corners has been recognized by the Miami New Times as the "Best Liquor Store in Miami and by Marketwatch Magazine as Retailer of the Year.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Wine Estates is a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon Fine Wines are handcrafted by the brilliant winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is advised by Master of Wine, Anthony Foster. Our goal is to produce premium wines utilizing ecofriendly, organic inspired approaches, combined with the best modern winemaking technology. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Visit AlgodonFineWines.com. Algodon Fine Wines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., which also owns and operates a growing collection of luxury assets in Argentina, including Gaucho - Buenos Aires, an e-commerce luxury fashion and leather accessories brand that offers buyers around the world some of Argentina's best fashion and apparel items, including what the county is already well-known for: quality leather goods and accessories. Headquartered in New York City, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the few public vehicles structured to participate in the growth of Argentina's asset values.

