AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) announced today that its subsidiary, AXIS Specialty Finance LLC (the "Issuer"), has priced an offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% Senior Notes due 2029, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by AXIS Capital, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement.

The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for the partial repayment or redemption of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020. The offering is expected to close on June 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2019 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada, and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to our expectations regarding market conditions and information regarding our estimates of losses related to natural disasters. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from our expectations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to be materially different from our expectations include but are not limited to, the following:

the cyclical nature of the insurance and reinsurance business leading to periods with excess underwriting capacity and unfavorable premium rates;

the occurrence and magnitude of natural and man-made disasters;

the impact of global climate change on our business, including the possibility that we do not adequately assess or reserve for the increased frequency and severity of natural catastrophes;

losses from war, terrorism and political unrest or other unanticipated losses;

actual claims exceeding our loss reserves;

general economic, capital and credit market conditions;

the failure of any of the loss limitation methods we employ;

the effects of emerging claims, coverage and regulatory issues, including uncertainty related to coverage definitions, limits, terms and conditions;

our inability to purchase reinsurance or collect amounts due to us;

the breach by third parties in our program business of their obligations to us;

difficulties with technology and/or data security;

the failure of our policyholders and intermediaries to pay premiums;

the failure of our cedants to adequately evaluate risks;

inability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms, or at all;

the loss of one or more key executives;

a decline in our ratings with rating agencies;

the loss of business provided to us by our major brokers and credit risk due to our reliance on brokers;

changes in accounting policies or practices;

the use of industry catastrophe models and changes to these models;

changes in governmental regulations and potential government intervention in our industry;

failure to comply with certain laws and regulations relating to sanctions and foreign corrupt practices;

increased competition;

changes in the political environment of certain countries in which we operate or underwrite business including the United Kingdom's expected withdrawal from the European Union;

fluctuations in interest rates, credit spreads, equity securities' prices and/or currency values;

the failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses or realize the expected synergies resulting from such acquisitions;

the failure to realize the expected benefits or synergies relating to our transformation initiative;

changes in tax laws; and

the other factors including but not limited to those described under Item 1A, 'Risk Factors' and Item 7, 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

