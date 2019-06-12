Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) (the "Company" or "Orion"), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced the Company will expand its production capacity for Gas Blacks at its Cologne (Kalscheuren) plant, Germany.

Orion is responding to the continuously growing global market for waterborne and solventborne coatings by debottlenecking our gas black production. Orion's Gas Blacks feature excellent fineness and a very narrow particle size distribution to provide the deepest blackness Specialty Carbon Blacks available for demanding coatings customers.

"The expansion of capacity in Cologne is one more step in the rapid realignment of Orion's portfolio toward higher value-added Carbon Blacks for specialty and technical rubber applications," said Corning Painter, Orion's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Sandra Niewiem, Vice President, Business Line Specialty Carbon Black, added, "Products from Cologne are shipped globally to customers in various high-end coatings and printing applications, including high jet automotive OEM and refinish, antistatic coatings as well as packaging and UV curing inks. This initiative reflects the high confidence of our customers in Orion's products and technical support capabilities."

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. Orion group produces a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information please visit the Orion website www.orioncarbons.com.

