Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Kinnevik withdraws public offering of shares in Millicom

Kinnevik withdraws public offering of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, June 13th, 2019 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its largest shareholder, Kinnevik AB and/or its affiliates (collectively, "Kinnevik"), has informed the company of its decision to withdraw the previously announced public offering of 11 million shares of Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) due to unfavorable market conditions.

-END-

