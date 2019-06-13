Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Kinnevik withdraws public offering of shares in Millicom

sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Kinnevik withdraws public offering of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, June 13th, 2019 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its largest shareholder, Kinnevik AB and/or its affiliates (collectively, "Kinnevik"), has informed the company of its decision to withdraw the previously announced public offering of 11 million shares of Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) due to unfavorable market conditions.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 01:05 CET on June 13th, 2019.

Attachment

  • Kinnevik withdraws public offering of shares in Millicom (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56c6b113-776d-4d4a-b566-0dd3e5b900c2)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)