Participants walking jauntily in front of skyscrapers

Employee volunteers pouring drinks for participants at the aid station

Participants raising their arms up in joy at the goal



TOKYO, June 13, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. sponsored Tokyo Xtreme Walk 100 (organized by The Asahi Shimbun Company) held on June 1 and 2, 2019. As part of TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS's Project Kotsu-kotsu, a project based on TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS's communication keyword kotsu-kotsu-meaning "steadily" or "little by little" in Japanese - which seeks to support people who are working hard steadily, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS set up corporate booths and conducted volunteer activities.Tokyo Xtreme Walk 100 is a walking event where participants walk through the night, little by little, as they challenge the limits of their physical and mental stamina to finish walking the distance of 100km from Odawara City in Kanagawa Prefecture to Tsukiji in Tokyo's Chuo-ku within the time limit of 26 hours. This was the first time the event was held. Opening for registration with 500 slots, there were approximately 2,000 applicants, and 525 applicants were selected by balloting to participate in the event. Amid the refreshing, fine weather of early summer, participants walked for 100km, going along the coast of the Shonan area to Yokohama - with its many landmarks - before crossing the Tamagawa River to the heart of Tokyo. At Tsukiji, the goal, there were people who threw their arms up in joy from a sense of accomplishment, and also those who were in tears from overwhelming emotions. With the successful completion of this trial event, the organizers are planning toward being able to hold this event again in autumn with a significant increase in the number of participants.In addition to cheering on the participants at the starting point, including putting up banners and streamers, and cheers from TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS employees, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS also distributed drinks and onigiri rice balls to replenish the participants at the aid station at the 15km mark. An employee who took part as a volunteer said, "Seeing the participants up closely as they walked forward step by step gave me courage, and made me want to contribute by cheering them on." Those who completed the event were given silver spoons made by GINZA TANAKA unique to the event as a reward for reaching the goal. Regarding the recipients of these silver spoons, another employee said, "If the participants can remember how hard they worked when they see these spoons, that alone would make me happy."Since the first company was established in Japan in 1885, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS has built a diversified range of business activities focused on precious metals as a professional in this field. Within Japan, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS is a leader in terms of the amount of precious metals handled, and carries out the manufacturing and sales of precious metal products. In addition to business activities, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS carries out a range of social contribution activities aimed at realizing a well-balanced and prosperous society. In the field of sports, besides sponsoring various sports events, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS also promotes employees interacting and staying healthy through sports, such as health promotion events through employee participation. Going forward, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS will continue to promote Project Kotsu-kotsu, and contribute to the rejuvenation, spread, and promotion of sports.Event overviewOfficial name: Tokyo Xtreme Walk 100Organizer: The Asahi Shimbun CompanyEvent dates: June 1 to 2, 2019Route:- Start: Square at Akagane-mon Gate, Odawara Castle Park- Goal: Tokyo Head Office, The Asahi Shimbun Company (Tsukiji, Chuo-ku)- Distance: Approximately 100km- Checkpoints: Three locations, at 34km, 53km, and 86km marksParticipants: 525Participant criteria: Age 20 and aboveParticipation fee: 15,000 yenOfficial website: https://www.asahi.com/sports/events/tokyoxtremewalk100/ (Japanese only)Press release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/clientreports/598/190613_EN.pdfCompany name: TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Holding company of TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS)Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoRepresentative: Akira Tanae, Representative Director & CEOFounded: 1885Incorporated: 1918*Capital: 500 million yenEmployees in consolidated group: 5,034 (FY2017)Net sales of consolidated group: 976,613 million yen (FY2017)Main businesses of the group: The holding company at the center of TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS responsible for strategic and efficient group management and management guidance to group companies.Website: https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english (TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS), https://pro.tanaka.co.jp/en (Industrial products)* Tanaka Holdings adopted a holding company structure on April 1, 2010.About the TANAKA PRECIOUS METALSSince its foundation in 1885, the TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS has built a diversified range of business activities focused on precious metals. TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS is a leader in Japan in terms of the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry, but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and resources. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies within and outside Japan work together with unified cooperation between manufacturing, sales, and technological aspects to offer products and services. In addition, in order to make further progress in globalization, The TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS welcomed Metalor Technologies International SA as a member of the Group in 2016.As precious metal professionals, TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS will continue to contribute to the development of an enriching and prosperous society.The five core companies in TANAKA PRECIOUS METALS are:- TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (pure holding company)- TANAKA KIKINZOKU KOGYO K.K.- TANAKA DENSHI KOGYO K.K.- ELECTROPLATING ENGINEERS OF JAPAN, LIMITED- TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWERLY K.KPress InquiriesTANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.E-mail: MEDIA-INFO@ml.tanaka.co.jpSource: Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.