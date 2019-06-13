Callitas Health, Inc.: Callitas Provides Third Default Status Report

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2019 / Callitas Health Inc. ("Callitas" or the "Company") (CSE: LILY, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F3) provides its third bi-weekly Default Status Report under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), pursuant to which Callitas issued its original default announcement indicating that the filing of its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Required Disclosure"), would be delayed beyond the filing deadline of April 30, 2019. Callitas reports that since issuing the original default announcement on May 1, 2019, there has been no material changes to the information contained therein, nor any failure by Callitas to fulfill its intentions as stated therein, other than as set forth below.

As a result of circumstances reasonably linked to the Company's delay in filing the Required Disclosure, the Company did not meet the deadline for filing its interim unaudited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three month period ended March 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Interim Filings").

The Company's Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Company's obligations related to the filing of the Required Disclosure and the Interim Filings. However, as a result of continuing work with respect to the audit, the Company now expects to be in a position to file the Required Disclosure by June 21, 2019 and the Interim Filings by June 28, 2019.

Until the Required Documents have been filed, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement. In the event that the Company does not file the Required Documents in a timely manner, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Company.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development, OTC consumer goods marketing and cannabis delivery development company, focused on developing innovative technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. For more information, visit www.callitas.com .

