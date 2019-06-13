Marking the second successful appearance of Switzerland at the Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES ASIA) in Shanghai, the SWISSTECH Pavilion featured 22 top Swiss startups from June 11 to 13 and served as a testament to Switzerland's leading position in global technology and innovation.

Swiss Ambassador Bernardino Regazzoni, CEO of CES ASIA Gary Shapiro and swissnex China team with the 22 Swiss startups at the SWISSTECH Pavilion. (Photo: Business Wire)

CES Asia 2019, the largest consumer electronics show in Asia with over 46,000 visitors and 500 exhibiting companies, was held from 11 to 13 June at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). In the primely-located 300-square-meter SWISSTECH Pavilion the largest country pavilion at CES Asia 2019 22 leading Swiss startups from areas including IoT, Robotics, Drones, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), HealthTech, SportTech and Blockchain showcased their latest innovations.

Outperforming the success of 2018 when four of the seven participating Swiss startups had claimed innovation awards, six of the 22 startups received innovation awards this year in categories such asRobotics, GreenTech, Health and AI. Once again, the pavilion was a symbol of Swiss excellence in technology and innovation.

On June 11, Bernardino Regazzoni, Swiss Ambassador to China, and Gary Shapiro, CEO of Consumer Technology Association which organizes CES, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the SWISSTECH Pavilion and delivered an opening speech. "Switzerland remains as the world's most innovative country for the eight year in a row. One reason behind this is the vision of Swiss entrepreneurs and pioneers such as those present here at CES ASIA," Ambassador Regazzoni said, "In the next few days, you will experience the power and dynamism of China with over 1.4 billion potential consumers. The SwissTech Pavilion will give you the unique access to experts, investors and entrepreneurs in China." During his visit, Ambassador Regazzoni also met with the representatives of each startup and exchanged valuable perspectives on the latest technological developments.

The interactive, multi-industry show provided visitors a glimpse into various applications of smart technologies. A wide range of products including a collision-tolerant drone, a high accuracy navigation system for autonomous vehicles, security robots, an AI medical diagnosis tool, and a connected sports platform were showcased during these days. The pavilion was a great example of how innovative technologies provide tools for a smart lifestyle, improve workplace efficiency and even serve as a complement to enhance human performance.

Additionally, all 22 startups were featured during the SWISSTECH pitching night on June 12 where industry experts and prospective investors with multibillion net worth gathered. The event gave the Swiss startups the unique opportunity to connect with potential local partners and facilitate their market entry into the world's fastest growing market.

The SWISSTECH Pavilion at CES Asia 2019 was organized by swissnex China in partnership with Presence Switzerland, and supported by EPFL, ETH Zurich, Greater Zurich Area, innovaud, Lindt, Nespresso, Swisscom, Switzerland Innovation and venturelab.

The featured Swiss startups in alphabetical order:

ActLight - developed a light sensor technology that allows to substantially improve accuracy and efficiency of light sensing applications.

aiCTX - is a neuromorphic computing company that provides processors achieving ultra-low-power consumption and ultra-low-latency performance.

AVAtronics - developed high performance wideband Digital Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology that minimizes unwanted and disruptive audio noise in products and applications.

be.care - invented the inCORPUS app that applies non-invasive methodology evaluating the user's health status and proposing remediations.

CertX - offers to make innovations safe and secure by providing certification, with an expertise in functional safety and cyber-security of systems.

Deep Cube proposes real-time AI healthcare diagnosis for oncology, biology, neurosciences and ophthalmology.

Fastree 3D is a Swiss Fabless Semiconductor startup, developing next generation 3D sensors for automotive and industrial applications.

Fixposition - provides robust high-accuracy navigation and positioning solutions for autonomous vehicles.

Flybotix - offers a technology that aims at doubling the flight time of compact drones.

Foodcoin Group developed FOODCOIN ECOSYSTEM (FCE), a blockchain for global food and agriculture, addressing aspects of the industry such as food supply chain traceability, administrative costs, and marketing with end users.

holo|one - specializes in the development of Augmented Reality for enterprises, offering companies the opportunity to apply the latest AR-technology with the help of standardized modules.

iniVation - creates neuromorphic vision systems with ultra-low response latency, low data rates, high dynamic range and ultra-low power consumption.

Jinn-Bot Robotics Design develops humanoid robots by using 3D-Printing technique.

Mercury Kinetics created Snowcookie, a connected sports platform offering hardware/software solutions that enable people to improve their technique in various sports disciplines.

Modulos - produced an automated machine learning platform which unable anyone to train and deploy the latest AI models.

Rovenso - developed agile robots that perform security and safety monitoring of industrial sites.

Shift Cryptosecurity a crypto engineering company that builds solutions for cryptocurrencies and blockchains.

SOMNIACS - created Birdly, an augmented reality flying experience providing immersive technology for next generation VR experiences.

Spectroplast - manufactures high precision, true silicone parts for applications ranging from sealing solutions to life-enhancing medical products.

Tombooks - offers music learning apps with features that allow musicians to play along with an orchestra, control the tempo, loop selected passages, record yourself or annotate sheet music.

Verity Studios uses drones to bring technology and arts together, thus transforming live events experience.

xFarm - is a platform created by a farmer to leverage data to reduce paperwork and increases efficiency, sustainability and traceability of agriculture.

