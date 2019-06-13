sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

13.06.2019 | 07:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 12 June 2019 sold 14,973 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 199.90 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after release of Schibsted's Q1 report, the closing price 20 May 2019). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the first enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2019 which closed in December 2018, and based on savings made during January, February and March 2019.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 12 June 2019 transferred 6,790 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 212,60 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 24 May 2019). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2017.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 8,237 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 13 June 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA


Attachment

  • Primary insiders (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52f05e46-8843-4b30-87bd-f015614c1bd0)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)