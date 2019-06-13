London-based Zava, one of Europe's leading digital healthcare and telemedicine providers with over three million paid consultations to date, today confirms $32m in Series A investment ahead of its launch into statutory healthcare systems in Germany, UK and France.

Zava, the digital healthcare provider that connects patients with a doctor in minutes online, announces that the $32m Series A funding round is led by growth equity firm HPE Growth.

To alleviate pressures on healthcare systems across Europe, Zava's mission is to build healthcare that is accessible, dependable and a fraction of today's cost.

Patient-doctor interactions are built on clinical questionnaires which save both, doctor and patient time whilst upholding quality and safety. Since 2011, Zava has provided three million paid consultations across six markets in Europe, of which one million were in 2018. Every month almost 100,000 patients access Zava from the UK, Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland to seek advice, tests or treatment for a growing range of conditions.

David Meinertz, Zava co-founder and CEO comments: "In a world of an ageing population and rising costs, healthcare systems are at a breaking point. Barriers are put in people's way and stop them getting the support they need. Zava exists to break down these barriers costs, access information. Enabling people to do more of what matters to them. We're pleased that our new partners at HPE Growth share that great ambition. Zava's mission is to build healthcare that is accessible, dependable and a fraction of today's cost."

Zava will use the investment to further accelerate its growth including building out its world class team in order to expand its medical offering and reach its ambition of becoming the world's leading digital healthcare provider. The funding will also help to expand Zava's business in existing markets and to grow pan-European and then globally.

Harry Dolman, Partner at HPE Growth, adds: "Zava offers a unique and highly scalable model to deliver a more convenient healthcare experience to patients while radically improving the efficiency of healthcare professionals, enabling healthcare systems to reduce the overall costs associated with primary care. We are excited to be working with David and his team to expand Zava into statutory healthcare systems and bring Zava in a first step to the rest of Europe."

