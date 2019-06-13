At the LoRa Alliance's annual members meeting in Berlin, Syniverse, the world's most connected company, today announced it's working with LoRa Alliance members to launch the industry's first LoRaWAN neutral roaming platform, which will interconnect currently deployed LoRaWAN networks.

Interconnecting LoRaWAN networks through Syniverse will allow unlicensed internet of things (IoT) technologies like Wi-Fi and LoRaWAN to work harmoniously together across global networks. It will also allow the IoT ecosystem LoRaWAN supports to scale faster because there is a common underlying infrastructure managed by a neutral third-party that allows disparate networks to harmonize. Taking this approach streamlines international rollouts, domestic network aggregation and supply chain solutions.

LoRaWAN is a leading unlicensed spectrum low-power, wide-area technology that addresses IoT use cases in more than 100 countries. While the technology powers both moving and motionless sensors, applications and devices such as smart metering for utilities, tracking assets in supply chains, smart farming, and industry 4.0 solutions there are hundreds of LoRaWAN public and private networks across regions that currently do not communicate effortlessly with each other.

Syniverse is leveraging its investment in enabling connectivity, roaming management and settlement services among every mobile operator on earth for the last three decades to develop a LoRaWAN hub that will allow connectivity across the ecosystem. Presently processing more than four billion billable transactions daily, settling more than $15 billion USD annually, and connecting nearly 800 mobile operators today, Syniverse is a neutral host that will enable the LoRa ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

Enabling roaming for LoRaWAN via a hub aligns with Syniverse's multi-access IoT technology strategy of transitioning to next-generation networks, including 5G, which will also require interoperability with legacy networks in order for companies to host services including IoT, blockchain and others. Syniverse has already successfully demonstrated LoRaWAN connectivity over its global, secure IoT network in the Syniverse Innovation Lab.

Syniverse will start interconnection tests with LoRaWAN network operators later this year, aiming to open interconnection services by the end of 2019.

Those interested in joining the hub can contact Syniverse here

CLICK TO TWEETSyniverse building first LoRaWAN roaming hub w/ @Objenious, @CRA_cz, @kerlink_news, @eleven_x, Euro Pool mostconnected connectivity IoT https://bit.ly/2WIGgHD

Supporting Quotes

John Wick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Group, Syniverse

"Syniverse is the world's most connected company, and for more than three decades, it's unlocked roaming value for mobile operators around the world. Our expansion to LoRaWAN aligns with Syniverse's 5G strategy. We will use our strengths and capabilities on cellular and Wi-Fi to launch a LoRaWAN roaming platform. This service will be a neutral, carrier-grade interconnection platform for the entire LoRaWAN ecosystem with aim to support massive interconnections, simplify business processes, increase agility and further unlock the full potential LoRaWAN through roaming."

Stephane Allaire, CEO, Objenious by Bouygues Telecom

"We are pleased to support Syniverse in forming a hub for LoRaWAN roaming. Since we are a founder of the Lora Alliance, Objenious has always been a leader for LoRaWAN development, creating the first nationwide network in France, signing the first LoRaWAN roaming agreement between a carrier, and now supporting Syniverse. It's a big step forward for LoRaWAN and a strong signal to our customers all around the world that shows LoRaWAN is now global and supports strong business development and thought leadership on LPWAN."

Fredrik Smoes, Director of Marketing, New Business and Innovation, Euro Pool Group

"To enable us to effectively trace our assets across our vast European networks, cross-border connectivity is a must. Euro Pool Group is the largest logistics service provider of reusable standard packaging in Europe and a common LoRaWAN infrastructure will support our Euro Pool System (EPS) trays and La Palette Rouge (LPR) pallets we offer at optimum reliability, sustainability and efficiency in the supply chain."

Yannick Delibie, Kerlink Co-founder and CTIO, Kerlink Inc.

"A roaming hub platform delivered and orchestrated by a world-leading specialist like Syniverse, is another major step forward to position unlicensed LPWAN as a relevant answer for massive IoT. Syniverse's role as a trusted third-party, will definitely boost the ability to seamlessly interconnect the LoRaWAN networks of mobile operators, public and industrial players, and cities. Kerlink is an early LoRaWAN supporter and a market-leading provider of industrial-grade IoT network solutions, which is why we are excited to support this initiative for the benefit of our customers worldwide."

"A roaming hub platform delivered and orchestrated by a world-leading specialist like Syniverse, is another major step forward to position unlicensed LPWAN as a relevant answer for massive IoT. Syniverse's role as a trusted third-party, will definitely boost the ability to seamlessly interconnect the LoRaWAN networks of mobile operators, public and industrial players, and cities. Kerlink is an early LoRaWAN supporter and a market-leading provider of industrial-grade IoT network solutions, which is why we are excited to support this initiative for the benefit of our customers worldwide." Milos Mastnik, CCO, Ceske Radiokomunikace (CRA)

"As the leading provider of television, radio and internet infrastructure, as well as the biggest LoRaWAN network coverage provider for IoT in the Czech Republic, the CRA fully supports the roaming hub launch being led by Syniverse that will open doors to mutual work across global networks and as another strategic step to further IoT development."

Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x

"Enabling roaming connectivity across networks that are owned and managed by different operators will improve the return-on-investment for LoRaWAN-based solutions. Having access to a seamless, carrier-grade solution will help LoRaWAN network operators continue to extend their reach by opening exciting new opportunities for global low-power IoT application deployments. For eleven-x, this means not only being able to provide solutions across North America, but worldwide."

Digital Assets

[Photo] John Wick

John Wick [Image] Syniverse logo

Supporting Resources

Read about Syniverse.

Read and subscribe to Syniverse blog.

Read and subscribe to Syniverse news releases.

For more information about Syniverse's news and activities, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company we pioneer innovations that take business further. Our secure, global network reaches billions of people and devices. Our engagement platform powers the customized experiences of the future. And the millions of secure transactions we drive every minute are revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. We have always led companies to reimagine the boundaries of possibility. Today we're delivering on opportunities with the power to change the world.

2019 Syniverse Technologies, LLC All rights reserved under U.S. and international copyright laws

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005753/en/

Contacts:

Kevin Petschow

Syniverse

+1.813.637.5084

kevin.petschow@syniverse.com