Hyatt Regency Malta will mark continued growth for Hyatt in Southern Europe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Bay Street Holdings Limited to develop the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Malta. Located on the scenic coastal destination of St. Julian's, the 153-room resort is expected to open in 2021 as the ideal destination for every occasion from seamless business meetings to memorable family vacations.

"We are thrilled to announce plans for the first Hyatt-branded property in Malta, a country rich in historic architecture and now quickly becoming one of the most sought after destinations for business and leisure travel," said Guido Frederich, Hyatt's regional vice president development, Europe. "This is a great opportunity to build on the current Hyatt Regency brand presence in Southern Europe, and we look forward to working with the highly experienced developers, Bay Street Holdings, to open a new, exclusive hotel in the area."

Gaining popularity among leisure guests and high-end business travelers, Malta's tourist numbers having doubled since 2010. Increasingly, visitors are choosing to stay at the coastal destination of St. Julian's due to its proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Hyatt Regency Malta will be located only a short walk from the beach and marina, and less than 20 minutes from Malta's international airport and the UNESCO World Heritage City of Valletta. Furthermore, the hotel will offer flexible event spaces and a five-story underground car park, providing a stress-free environment for corporate events, social gatherings and weddings.

"We are delighted to be working with Hyatt to bring a new resort offer to St. Julian's one of Malta's most in-demand destinations," said Albert Galea, chief executive officer, Bay Street Holdings Limited. "At Hyatt Regency Malta, guests will enjoy the seamless, intuitive experiences the brand is well recognized for."

Through empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs, the Hyatt Regency brand designs experiences to ensure productivity and peace of mind while traveling. Hotel guests will enjoy a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences, flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax, and tools to stay connected and energized for meetings and events.

Hyatt Regency Malta will add to the growing Hyatt Regency brand portfolio in Europe, joining Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée, soon to open Hyatt Regency Barcelona Fira and Hyatt Regency Hesperia Madrid, and recently announced Hyatt Regency Lisbon.

For more information about Hyatt Regency hotels, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/brands/hyatt-regency

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattRegency.

Bay Street Holdings Limited boilerplate

Bay Street Group was founded in May 1998 and opened the first Shopping Mall in St. Julians on the 25th November 2000. Bay Street Shopping Mall is strategically located in the midst of Malta's top leisure and entertainment destination. The complex houses some of the most prestigious international retail brands, restaurants and its own car Park. Bay Street Group portfolio includes also the 4 star be.HOTEL which opened its doors in 2000. The hotel was recently refurbished and extended to 277 bedrooms. The Bay Street Group's objective is to offer its clients and guests a destination of enriched experiences, with high level of hospitality options, a selection of dining and shopping choices complemented with inhouse parking facilities.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 850 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Joie de Vivre, tommie, Hyatt Residence Club and Exhale brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions, and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005951/en/

Contacts:

Gloria Kennett

Hyatt

gloria.kennett@hyatt.com

312-780-5506



Simone Loretan

Hyatt Europe, Africa and Middle East and Southwest Asia

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com