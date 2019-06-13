French lingerie brand RougeGorge selects Aerohive, a leader in cloud-managed networking, to provide a flexible and secure Wi-Fi solution for its 232 stores and headquarters. Founded in 1998, RougeGorge allows women to express their femininity however they choose through affordable, creative and smart lingerie for every occasion. The company is enjoying growing success, with an average of 20 new stores opening in France and Belgium every year.

In early 2016, RougeGorge started thinking about creating connected stores, in line with its commitment to constantly improve customer satisfaction, and needed a quick and easy Wi-Fi management solution. Their new digital initiative was called the Connected Stores project.

"At RougeGorge, we strive to maintain close contact with our customers they really are at the heart of what we do and we're keen to find the best ways and tools to meet their needs," said Thomas Clauw, IT systems manager, RougeGorge. "Not a single Wi-Fi access point has failed in the two years we've been working with Aerohive. The platform operates seven days a week; it's smooth, seamless and so intuitive you don't have to be an expert to use it."

RougeGorge needed a solution for rolling out a dependable, secure and remotely controllableWi-Fi network across all of its 232 storesand its head office in Wasquehal in northern France.The Connected Stores project includes providing sales assistants with lightweight, stylish smartphones to access the preferences of regular customers, view the company's complete catalogue and check stock status onsite and at neighboring stores.

Aerohive offered a distinct edge over rival solutions, thanks to the performance of its network, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities. RougeGorge's IT department was impressed by its ease-of-use, the service life of the access points and the cost of the solution, which were important criteria.

Another positive factor was Aerohive's excellent relations with the solution integrator Yourax, which was involved throughout the project and is fully familiar with Aerohive solutions and their latest versions. Aerohive and Yourax worked in close partnership and provided support precisely tailored to RougeGorge's requirements.

Aerohive has enabled RougeGorge to achieve its objectives with the Connected Stores project. Aerohive's applications and insights, powered by AI and machine learning, allow RougeGorge to collect valuable information and analytics about how customers spend their time in store. All these benefits are helping RougeGorge constantly improve the in-store advice and guidance it offers and exceed customer expectations.

