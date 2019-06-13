sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,60 Euro		+0,26
+0,45 %
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FERGUSON PLC
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERGUSON PLC58,60+0,45 %