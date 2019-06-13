



TOKYO, June 13, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces the Japan launch of the Eclipse Cross diesel engine version, which combines powerful torque with environmental performance. Sales will begin on June 13 through nationwide distributors.Since its launch in March last year, the Eclipse Cross has received the "Auto Researchers & Journalists' Conference of Japan (RJC) Car of the Year 2019" award, and has seen strong demand as a Mitsubishi-style SUV that combines stylish coupe design with dynamic 4-wheel drive mobility. To date, it has been sold in over 100 countries including Europe, Oceania, ASEAN, North America and Japan.The new diesel version of the Eclipse Cross comes equipped with an 8-speed sport mode A/T, which provides strong and smooth acceleration, as well as four-wheel control technology that allows for both a safe and enjoyable driving experience. Fully embodying our "Drive your Ambition" brand, the new diesel version of the Eclipse Cross will allow drivers to expand on their range of outdoor activities and take on new adventures.Featuring diesel engine1. Main Features(a) Grade developmentAs with gasoline version of the Eclipse Cross, the special edition "BLACK Edition" will be available in addition to the "M", "G" and "G Plus Package".(b) Diesel engineEquipped with a 2.2 litre common rail DI-D(1) diesel turbo engine, which generates large torque from low speed with a maximum torque of 380 N-m/200, and provides both environmental and power performance. This includes an 8-speed sport mode A/T, allowing for powerful and smooth acceleration.(c) Urea SCR(2) SystemThe AdBlue(3) Urea water system allows for reduced exhaust emissions from the turbocharged diesel engine by breaking down and removing nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the exhaust gas.(1) DI-D - Direct injection diesel(2) SCR - Selective Catalytic Reduction(3) AdBlue is a registered trademark of the German Automotive Industry Association (VDA).MMC suggested retail price is 3,061,800 yen to 3,424,680 yen (including 8% consumption tax).About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.