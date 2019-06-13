HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 3M 2019 Results Webcast details 13-Jun-2019 / 10:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 3 MONTHS 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time: 10.30 AM (MOSCOW) / 8.30 AM (London) Speaker: Inna Kelekhsaeva - Deputy Head of Capital markets Q&A session: Kirill Molchanov - First Deputy General Director and Co-Founder Alexander Rybin - Head of Capital markets To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 495 646 9315 UK Local: +44 207 194 3759 UK Toll Free: 0800 376 6183 US Local: +1 646 722 4916 US Toll Free: +1 844 286 0643 Conference ID: 72741694# Title: HMS Group 3 months 2019 IFRS results Webcast meeting: To access the live event, click on the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/hmsgroup20190619 [1] Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS' investor website [2] ahead of the webcast. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru [3] LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 10013 EQS News ID: 823799 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2e25491bcb779bde7ef7809d955f4ed7&application_id=823799&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb222c7071d1e168f09764035d7663e7&application_id=823799&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:ir@hms.ru'subject=Re%20conf%20call

