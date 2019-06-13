Italian industrial group Maccaferri, the parent company of the insolvent EPC contractor, has also filed for insolvency for another three units of its energy business.Italian conglomerate Gruppo Maccaferri has begun insolvency proceedings for its energy businesses Seci Holding, Seci Energia, Enerray, and Exergy, according to Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino. The companies, which together employ around 200 people, will have 60-120 days to present a restructuring plan following the appointment of an insolvency administrator, a move which is expected to happen on Tuesday. According to the newspaper ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...