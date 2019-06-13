EXCHANGE NOTICE, 13 JUNE 2019 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ENDOMINES AB: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Endomines AB will be traded as of 14 June 2019. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: ENDOMU0119 ISIN code: SE0012740041 Orderbook id: 174941 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Subscription period: 14 June 2019 - 1 July 2019 Trading starts: 14 June 2019 Last trading day: 25 June 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 13.6.2019 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET ENDOMINES AB: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS Endomines AB:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 14.6.2019 alkaen. Merkintäoikeuden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: ENDOMU0119 ISIN-koodi: SE0012740041 id: 174941 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XHEL Merkintäaika: 14.6.2019 - 1.7.2019 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 14.6.2019 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 25.6.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260