Leading global marketplace Concierge Auctions is to sell Villa Argentona, a historic estate in a town 30 minutes from the city centre of Barcelona, Spain. Dating from the 16th century, the fully restored estate is perfectly set up as either a family home or as an events venue. The property's collection of art and sculptures will be included within the sale, with these valued separately at €1million. Initially listed at €12.5million, the property will sell without reserve on 18 July. Bidding will open on 16 July.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005093/en/

Villa Argentona (Photo: Business Wire)

The main house offers 18,255 square feet (1,696 square metres) of living space, including five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The formal reception spaces include a grand hall, a number of drawing rooms and a library. The property benefits from contemporary features including a climate controlled wine cellar with storage capacity for 2,500 bottles, and a wellness centre including weights and cardio room, an indoor swimming pool, sauna, hammam, massage room and a private kitchen. Also incorporated within the estate are three guest houses, staff accommodations and a 16th century chapel. The spacious grounds include stabling, an eight-car garage, outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, football pitch, an English garden, vegetable and fruit garden and woodland trails. The art, antiques and sculpture collection, which will be incorporated within the final auction price, include nearly 50 pieces of art and antiques and 20 sculptures.

The quaint town of Argentona is popular with tourists, thanks to its traditional Catalan architecture and beautiful green spaces. The town includes a popular museum including work by Pablo Picasso, and plays host to the vibrant Festa Major every August. Barcelona El Prat airport can be reached in 40 minutes by road.

Caitlin Keys, EMEA Managing Director for Concierge Auctions, comments: "This is our second sale in the Barcelona area and we are delighted to be returning to this region of Spain. Veinat de Clara is one of the largest estates in the vicinity and offers huge potential as a either a home for family living or as a hospitality or events business."

Visit the property here. The property is open for viewing daily from 11-2pm or by appointment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005093/en/

Contacts:

Alice Lacey

alice@relevanceinternational.com

+442038688700