JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Presents Next Generation Vehicle Mount Computers at TOC Europe

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at:

TOC Europe, Stand D74

18-20 June 2019, Rotterdam, NL

JLT Mobile Computers Presents Next Generation Vehicle-Mount Computers at TOC Europe

Compact, high-performance 12-inch rugged JLT6012 computer optimizes uptime, improves safety, and increases workflow efficiency in ports and container terminals

Växjö, Sweden, 13 June 2019 * * *JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, showcases its game-changing JLT6012 vehicle-mount computer at the TOC Europe global container supply chain event in Rotterdam from 18-20 June 2019. Well suited for the high reliability and security requirements of port settings, the JLT6012 mobile terminal can be custom-built to fit the exact needs of shippers, carriers, port authorities, global operators, and third party logistics.

Designed to be installed in vehicles, trucks and forklifts, the compact JLT6012 computer's wide-range 9-60 VDC isolated power supply enables installation in most types of vehicles without the need for an external power adapter. Capable of running Windows 10, Android or Linux, the JLT6012 comes with a virtually indestructible high-brightness JLT PowerTouch display with adjustable auto-dimming, a feature that is particularly well suited for port operations; the same applies to the fact that the user-friendly touch screen can be operated with or without gloves. The terminal's ability to withstand shock and vibration, and a very wide -30°C to +55°C operating temperature range allow use in the harshest environments.

Easy to service and maintain, the JLT6012 supports remote upgrading of software and firmware, offers quick login and identification with RFID tags, and is light and compact enough to fit into the tightest spaces. Fanless design and IP65 sealing minimize downtime and guarantee reliable operation. Programmable I/O ports and function buttons, NFC, fast Wi-Fi, as well as advanced sensor technology enable development of innovative solutions that optimize workflow efficiency.

"A rapidly growing number of customers within the port segment are using our rugged computers," said Per Holmberg, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers. "With our JLT6012 computer we are adding a next-generation mobile computing platform that optimizes uptime, improves safety, and offers long-term protection of customer investment."

The JLT6012, which is for example already being used as part of a self-service terminal in gate automation systems that manage transport in and out of ports, presents a major step change forward in rugged computing, as the new terminal not only delivers unparalleled productivity and an optimal user interface today, but also constitutes a platform for building innovative mobile IT solutions, including hardware, software and services for the needs of ports worldwide tomorrow.

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2018 was SEK 130 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ First North, under the symbol JLT; Eminova Fondkommision AB acts as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit https://www.jltmobile.com/. You can also engage with JLT via LinkedInand Twitter.

