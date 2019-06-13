Costero Brokers Ltd. Offers Solutions to US and UK Partners

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, is pleased to announce it's entry into the Lloyd's Marketplace as an approved Lloyd's Registered Brokerage. The firm was initially launched with a real estate program, providing a property line-slip for habitational and commercial real estate. Costero Brokers continues to expand from the initial property program and is now offering cyber, professional and financial lines. The firm plans to further expand with acquisitions and hiring of individuals and teams.

Costero Brokers Ltd. opened its doors October 2017 and now has several individual investors; including United States-based Heffernan Insurance Brokers. Classes of business include property, terrorism, business interruption, contingent business interruption, cyber, professional lines, management Liability, financial institutions, marine stock throughput, and active assailant; with additional product offerings to be added in the near future.

"We are very excited about the takeoff of Costero Brokers Ltd. and look forward to providing top tier products to our partners and beyond," said Nick Murrell, Executive Vice President of Costero Brokers Ltd. "I'm thrilled to be a part of establishing our London office, expand operations further into the Lloyds and UK underwriting markets, and to become a true international broker offering innovation and a bespoke service to our Global client base."

"With the massive consolidation in the brokerage community in Lloyds, the market needs a truly independent firm focusing on shared equity and the opportunistic values that created Lloyds in the first place," said John Tallarida, investor and Executive Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com.

About Lloyd's

Lloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace. Through the collective intelligence and risk-sharing expertise of the market's underwriters and brokers, Lloyd's helps to create a braver world.

The Lloyd's market provides the leadership and insight to anticipate and understand risk, and the knowledge to develop relevant, new and innovative forms of insurance for customers globally.

It offers the efficiencies of shared resources and services in a marketplace that covers and shares risks from more than 200 territories, in any industry, at any scale.

And it promises a trusted, enduring partnership built on the confidence that Lloyd's protects what matters most: helping people, businesses and communities to recover in times of need.

Lloyd's began with a few courageous entrepreneurs in a coffee shop. Three centuries later, the Lloyd's market continues that proud tradition, sharing risk in order to protect, build resilience and inspire courage everywhere.

