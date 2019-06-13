A representative of South Africa's energy regulator said deals signed between 2011 and 2013 must be subject to lower tariffs to ease the financial crisis at national utility Eskom. The suggestion failed to convince delegates at an Africa Energy Forum panel discussion in Lisbon, however.A representative of South Africa's energy regulator has told delegates at the Africa Energy Forum (AEF), power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in the opening three rounds of the nation's renewables incentive program must be retroactively renegotiated. Nomfundo Maseti, of the National Energy Regulator of South ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...