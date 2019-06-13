sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,05 Euro		-0,12
-2,88 %
WKN: 783057 ISIN: DE0007830572 Ticker-Symbol: 4DS 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,06
4,26
11:47
4,11
4,28
11:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DALDRUP & SOEHNE AG4,05-2,88 %