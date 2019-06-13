Allied Wallet, a global FinTech company offering various payment solutions in 196 countries, is launching a new promotion to encourage the growth of their merchants.

Summer is just around the corner, and statistically, summertime shows lower e-commerce revenues. According to Forbes, gross sales drop by as much as 30% as many typical customers are enjoying vacations and the outdoors.

"We want to encourage our merchants to actually increase their sales during the summer. See it as a challenge and offer promotions to change this trend. While many other merchants lose sales, we want to help our merchants increase revenue during this time," said Andy Khawaja, Founder of Allied Wallet.

Allied Wallet will be raffling two iPads or the cash-value equivalent to a pair of lucky merchants on August 31st, 2019.

For every $1,000 in processing volume that a merchant has in the monthly of July, they will earn one raffle ticket in Allied Wallet's drawing. Allied Wallet hopes this will encourage businesses to find new ways to draw summertime traffic.

"Businesses that take advantage of this opportunity will win regardless, they will increase sales and may even have a new tablet or check coming their way to go with it," Dr. Andy Khawaja added.

Though the holiday season and its abundance of e-commerce sales is many months away, Allied Wallet hopes that they can help merchants soak up more sales in the season of sun.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005130/en/

Contacts:

A.J. Almeda

E-mail: aalmeda@alliedwallet.com

+1-888-255-1137