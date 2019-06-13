Representatives of the UK solar industry have praised prime minister Theresa May's plan to amend the 2008 Climate Change Act with a 2050 net zero emissions target while urging the government to articulate how it will achieve its goal. In particular, the industry has pointed to the need to eliminate barriers that continue to hinder deployment of solar and battery storage systems.The reaction to the U.K. government's ambitious new plan to slash carbon emissions over the next three decades was swift but the predictability of the market's response in no way blunted its underlying message. Bruised ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...