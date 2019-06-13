Maru/Matchbox Appoints Industry Veteran, Peter Jenkins, as Chief Client Officer, UK

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, June 13, 2019, a sector-focused global insight partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Jenkins as Chief Client Officer, UK. Peter is based in the firm's Southampton office.



"After an extensive search I could not be happier that Peter has agreed to join us at this exciting stage in our journey," said Gary Topiol, CEO, Maru/Matchbox, UK. "Peter will be an integral part of our leadership team as we continue to disrupt the industry. Peter's broad research experience and compelling customer focus will enable us to build on our reputation for client centricity," added Topiol.

Peter has over 25 years of demonstrated revenue and capability growth in the market research and insights industry. He has held a number of leadership positions, most recently as Head of Consumer at GfK. The appointment of Peter is a key step in delivery against the Maru/Matchbox strategy: to add value for our clients, continuously leading the way in delivering research, insight and advisory services powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation.

"Peter is a driven, inspirational insights leader with a track record in developing clients, building and leading teams, formulating strategy, creating new solutions and driving profitable growth," said Maru Group CEO, Ged Parton. "I'm very excited to have him join the team," he added.

Peter will be responsible for overseeing client relationships and ensuring their satisfaction across Maru/Matchbox UK, defining and managing best practice with clients across the business, and managing the company's sector focused client services teams.

