WHO: Hayley-Jayne "HJ" Cone, chief customer officer at JRNI Ltd.

WHAT: ScaleUp Valley's "Scaling Up: Aligning Technology and Customer-Facing Teams (London Meetup)"

WHEN: Thursday, 13 June, 18:00-20:00 BST

WHERE: Finsbury Square, London, United Kingdom

WHY: At this event, Hayley-Jayne "HJ" Cone, chief customer officer at JRNI, formerly BookingBug, the leading customer engagement platform for omnichannel conversion, will discuss customer success strategies for business growth.

Entitled "Scaling Up: Aligning Technology and Customer-Facing Teams (London Meetup)," the discussion will focus on how cross-departmental collaboration is crucial for hypergrowth. Cone will speak about how to measure the most effective metrics across various departments, promote world-class execution between multiple teams, and identify the right business priorities as scaleup leaders.

Panelists Max Eskell, head of product at Monese, Jane Honey, product director at Intercom, Harrison Rose, co-founder and chief customer officer at Paddle, and Mike Dias, CEO at ScaleUp Valley, will join Cone for the conversation.

About JRNI Ltd.

JRNI is designed to facilitate powerful human-to-human experiences that increase conversion and revenue, customer loyalty, and lifetime value. Forward-thinking executives from companies like U.S. Bank, ANZ, John Lewis Partners, and LEGO rely on JRNI's AI-driven scheduling engine to deliver predictive actions across touchpoints appointments, events, concierge, queuing and optimize resources to deliver superior quality of experience. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

