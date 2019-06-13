New Age Beverages Corporation: New Age to Present at Oppenheimer's 19th Annual Consumer Conference on June 18, 2019

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural products company intending to become the world's leading healthy products and lifestyles company, today announced that it has been invited to participate in and present at the 19th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The conference is being held June 18-19, 2019, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

Brent David Willis, Chief Executive Officer and Greg Gould, Chief Financial Officer of New Age will be giving the presentation, discussing major strategic initiatives and conducting one on one meetings with institutional investors. NBEV management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 18th at 12:40 p.m. EST, with additional investor meetings held throughout the event.

Mr. Willis will also present on a panel at 12:00 p.m. EST on the 18th to discuss the evolving U.S. food and beverage landscape together with Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway, and Steve Spinner, Chairman and CEO of UNFI, largest natural and organic distributor in the US.

The New Age Beverages Corporation presentation will be broadcast live for all investors to participate with the support of Veracast. Interested investors may sign up to watch the presentation live utilizing the following URL:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/consumer2019/28108187766.cfm

The link for the audio and visual of the presentation will also be posted in the investor section of the Company's website at www.newagebev.com. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with New Age management, please contact New Age Beverages Corporation investor relations counsel, Gateway, at 949-574-3860.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagebev.us, www.morinda.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.nhancedcbd.com,and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Media:

Desiree Rosa

MULTIPLY

Tel: 202-292-4566

NewAgeBev@wearemultip.ly



Investor Relations Counsel:

Cody Slach, Gateway

Tel 949-574-3860

NBEV@GatewayIR.com

New Age Beverages Corporation:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel 303-566-3030

GGould@NewAgeBev.com

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548616/New-Age-to-Present-at-Oppenheimers-19th-Annual-Consumer-Conference-on-June-18-2019