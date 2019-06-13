PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company was notified on the 13 June 2019 of the following purchase of its ordinary shares by non-executive Chairman Chris Chambers.

Director Nature of Transaction Number of Shares Purchased Beneficial holding following share purchase Beneficial holding following share purchase as a % of issued capital Chris Chambers Share Purchase 500,000 2,500,000 O.179%

The notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated a) Name Chris Chambers 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status non executive Chairman b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pendragon PLC b) LEI 213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each

ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 0.18 500,000 d) Aggregated Information Aggregate Price Aggregate

Volume Aggregate

Total £ 0.18 500,000 £90,000 e) Date of transaction 13 June 2019 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 June 2019

Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Richard Maloney Tel: 01623 725119

Headland Jack Gault Tel: 0203 805 4822

