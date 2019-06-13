As the solar industry digests yesterday's announcement by Theresa May of a net zero carbon ambition by 2050, developer Solarcentury says Downing Street is hugely underestimating the role PV can play in achieving that milestone.As it emerged the EU suffered job losses in its PV sector last year, industry groups have pressed the claims of solar to create employment in the U.K. in the wake of prime minister Theresa May's pledge to aim for a net zero emission economy in the country by 2050. Responding to yesterday's announcement of the U.K.'s net zero ambition by calling on the government to spell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...