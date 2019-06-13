OASIS Group Appoint New CEO

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has appointed their new CEO. Espen Halvorsen, currently Interim CEO of the Company, has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group with immediate effect.

Espen brings extensive experience and respect within the RIM industry. Prior to joining OASIS Group in 2018, Espen held several senior executive positions in the industry, including at Recall as Global Vice President of Business Development, President of Emerging Markets Asia, Vice President Sales Europe and several General Manager positions in UK, Norway and Germany.

Grenville Turner, Chairman of OASIS Group remarked that, "The Board carried out a rigorous selection process. That process, alongside Espen's effective stewardship of the business in the last few months, left us with no doubt that he is the right leader for this company, and we are delighted to announce the decision to appoint him as Chief Executive Officer for OASIS Group."

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU. Employing 650 team members and providing services to over 8,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. For the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. www.OASISGroup.com

